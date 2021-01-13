Trump administration

Moving Day Approaching at the Trump White House

The Biden administration is set to take office in a week

Stacks of empty boxes were delivered to the White House grounds Wednesday while the clock continues to tick down for the Trump administration.

The pallets of cardboard boxes were delivered to the Eisenhower Executive Office Building as the Biden administration is set to take office in a week, on Jan. 20. Most of the offices in the building are for White House staff members.

The Biden administration plans on a deep cleaning of the White House itself.

This article tagged under:

Trump administrationDonald TrumpJoe Biden
