MTS Offering Special Trolley to Get to San Diego Comic-Con

Cosplayers, pop culture stans and fans of all things considered “geeky” can head to San Diego Comic-Con 2022 via MTS’ special event trolley line.

For the duration of the beloved event, a trolley line will offer service between the Balboa Avenue Transit Center and 12th and Imperial Transit Center, MTS announced. Service will run every 15 minutes to take passengers to the San Diego Convention Center for the fun.

“The Special Event Line will serve UC San Diego Blue Line stations between Balboa Avenue and Santa Fe Depot, and then will continue along the Green Line path between Santa Fe Depot and 12th & Imperial,” MTS said on its website.

The agency said passes for the trolley, or buses in San Diego, can be purchased via the free Pronto app on any smartphone or tablet, at Pronto kiosks in select locations, or can pay with exact fare on transit systems.

Multi-day passes for the MTS are priced as followed:

2-Day pass: $10 from July 23-24

3-Day pass: $13 from July 22-24

4-Day pass: $16 from July 21-24

5-Day pass: $20 from July 20-24

For more information on MTS’ Comic-Con service, click here.

Tonight is the unofficial, official start of #SDCC2022! We love seeing costumed riders on board, with one exception: weapons! Real/simulated weapons are not allowed on board. If you have props as part of your costume, security will check & tag those as safe. Details⬇️ @Comic_Con pic.twitter.com/lkI5tbcTT3 — San Diego MTS (@sdmts) July 21, 2022

