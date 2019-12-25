Muir Woods Trail Closed After Hiker Killed by Fallen Tree

A popular North Bay hiking trail is closed for Christmas at Muir Woods after a tree fell on a group of hikers, killing one man on Christmas Eve.
The 28-year-old man, identified as Subhradeep Dutta of Minnesota, was hiking on the Hillside trail along Redwood Creek when the tree fell on three hikers. Dutta was pinned underneath and died.
A woman with the group was hurt by falling branches. The third hiker was unharmed.
U.S. & World
News from around the country and around the globe
Muir Woods remains open, but the Hillside trail will be closed until after the holiday weekend.
“This is a very rare and isolated event that may have occurred due to wet ground, from recent winter storms, around the roots of the tree,” Muir Woods officials said in a statement.