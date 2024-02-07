US military helicopter with 5 Marines on board goes missing in Southern California

Rescue teams are searching for a U.S. military helicopter carrying five Marines that was reported missing while on a flight to Southern California.

The five marines were traveling on the CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter, flying from Creech Air Force Base in Clark County, Nevada, to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, near San Diego, when it was reported "overdue" Tuesday, the Marine Corps said. The missing Marines were assigned to Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 361, part of the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing which is headquartered in Miramar.

The San Diego County Sheriff's confirmed they were requested to help search for the missing helicopter near Interstate 8 and Kitchen Creek Road in East County.

The last known location of the helicopter came from a ping to Cal Fire's dispatch center at about 11:30 a.m., Capt. Mike Cornette said.

Cal Fire sent several engines and an ambulance to the area overnight. Cornette said crews walked through tough terrain to reach the last known location, but did not find any signs of the helicopter.

Additional resources were sent at daybreak Wednesday, including members of SDSO, Cal Fire San Diego, Border Patrol and the California Civil Air Patrol. Drones and other surveillance technology are being used in the search, Cornete said.

Crews have "limited access to the area, its muddy, steep terrain, snowing out, many of our vehicles that are going out there have a chance of getting stuck," Cornette said.

The crews are in coordination with the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, Cornette said.

The search comes as San Diego is experiencing a winter storm that has produced heavy rain since Tuesday night and has brought several inches of snow to our local mountains.

The CH-53E Super Stallion is the heavy-lift helicopter used by Marines around the world. It is capable of rapidly transporting troops and equipment from ship-to-shore: launching amphibious assaults, facilitating logistics and maintenance, providing sustainment and supplies, and equipping the warfighter for mission success, according to the Navy.

Photo by Dondi Tawatao/Getty Images A U.S. CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter maneuvers in position during a training exercise with Philippine Marines on September 20, 2013, in Cavite province, Philippines.

No other information was available.

