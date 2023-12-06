shootings

Multiple killed and 2 police officers injured after shooting spree in Texas

A man was arrested for capital murder Tuesday in connection with several homicides as well as the shootings of two police officers in Austin, Texas.

By Staff reports and Daniela Gonzalez

NBC Afilliate KXAN

A man was arrested for capital murder Tuesday in connection with several homicides as well as the shootings of an Austin Independent School District officer and an Austin police officer, the Austin Police Department said.

Interim Chief Robin Henderson said the first incident occurred in Austin, Texas, at approximately 10:43 a.m. where an Austin Independent School District police officer was shot and injured.

The second incident occurred at approximately 11:59 a.m., where a double homicide occurred involving a man and a woman. The third incident involved a cyclist, who described being shot and sustained non-life-threatening injuries, Henderson said.

The fourth incident occurred in a neighborhood in southwest Austin after officers were dispatched to a call titled burglary hotshot. The responding officer, who was wearing an Austin police department uniform, arrived at the location and encountered the suspect, who immediately opened fire at the officer, police said.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

One law enforcement source told NBC affiliate KXAN that the officer shot suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Inside the property, officers discovered two bodies, police said.

After a pursuit with officers, the suspect crashed and was taken into custody, Henderson said.

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

Israel-Hamas War 28 mins ago

Heavy fighting in Gaza halts most aid delivery and leaves civilians with few places to seek safety

Arizona 3 hours ago

Arizona man charged over online posts that allegedly incited Australian attack in which 6 died

"The male suspect who was taken into custody was transported to the Travis County jail and is charged with capital murder," Henderson said. "He was also booked in for an outstanding assault with injury family violence warrant. Further charges are pending."

Authorities believe that the suspect may also be connected to a double homicide near San Antonio.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

shootings
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us