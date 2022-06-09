3 Killed in Shooting at Maryland Manufacturing Facility, Trooper Hurt

Three people were killed and another was wounded when someone opened fire in a manufacturing facility in western Maryland, and a state trooper was injured in a shootout with the suspect Thursday afternoon.

Deputies responded to an active shooting at Columbia Machine, Inc. on Bikle Road in Smithsburg around 2:30 p.m.

Three people there were killed and another was in critical condition; authorities had initially said four people were injured. There was no information immediately available on the victims' identities or whether they were employees.

A short time after the shooting, about five or so miles south of the plant, a Maryland state trooper encountered the suspect and they got into a shootout on Mapleville Road, the Washington County Sheriff's Office said.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Three people were killed and another was wounded when someone opened fire in a manufacturing facility in western Maryland, and a state trooper was injured in a shootout with the suspect Thursday afternoon.

The trooper and the suspect were both injured. The suspect was captured. The trooper has a minor injury. The suspect's condition is unclear at this time.

Sgt. Carly Hose, a spokesperson for the Washington County Sheriff's Office, said she was not yet able to release the name or age of the suspect, but said the suspect is male. She did not have information on what type of gun the suspect had.

Chopper4 video of the aftermath of the second crime scene shows a red four-door car pinned in by a burgundy SUV on Mapleville Road, near the Mt. Aetna traffic circle.

On the ground outside the driver's side door of the red car, police put an evidence marker next to a gun.

“The suspect is no longer a threat to the community,” the Washington County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post.

Smithsburg is in a remote area near the Maryland-Pennsylvania border a few miles from Hagerstown, Maryland, and about 75 miles west of Baltimore.

No further information was immediately available.

The investigation is ongoing, Hose said. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is handling the original scene, and Maryland State Police is handling the second scene.

Stay with News4 for updates to this developing story.