georgia

Names of Remaining Four Victims in Atlanta-Area Spa Shootings Released

The victims are among eight people who were killed when a gunman opened fire Tuesday at two spas in Atlanta and one north of the city in Cherokee County

Megan Varner/Getty Images

The Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office on Friday released the names of four women killed in shootings at two Atlanta spas.

They were identified as Soon C. Park, 74; Hyun J. Grant, 51; Suncha Kim, 69; and Yong A. Yue, 63.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

The victims are among eight people who were killed when a gunman opened fire Tuesday at two spas in Atlanta and one north of the city in Cherokee County.

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

Asian Americans 1 hour ago

Asian Americans Grieve, Organize in Wake of Atlanta Attacks

Greek art 2 hours ago

Ancient Bronze Figurine of Bull Uncovered in Southern Greece

How to Help

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office identified those victims as Delaina Ashley Yaun, 33; Paul Andre Michels, 54; Xiaojie Tan, 49; and Daoyou Feng, 44.

Six of the people killed are of Asian descent, officials said. The deaths happened the same day the reporting forum Stop AAPI Hate released a report saying reports of anti-Asian hate incidents have risen significantly. The report said a disproportionate number of the incidents involved women.

Read the full story here on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

georgiaAtlantaAtlanta Shooting
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us