Nancy Pelosi, Jackie Speier React to Trump Search Affidavit

By Christie Smith

NBC Universal, Inc.

Political reaction to the FBI affidavit , that was used to justify the search of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate was quick and were largely split along party lines Friday.

Among those sounding off were House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Bay Area Congresswoman Jackie Speier. Both were in the Bay Area Friday for a reproductive rights event.

Supporters of the former president said the affidavit didn’t provide the transparency they were looking for.

Pelosi said the entire case is clearly raising new questions about the former president's conduct. Speier went farther, questioning whether Donald Trump committed a crime.

Christie Smith has the full report in the video above.

