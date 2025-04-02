Get ready to give the burrito some love.

That's right, it's time for National Burrito Day, and some of your favorite Mexican restaurants are dishing out deals to celebrate.

Here's everything you need to know about the unofficial holiday that celebrates one of America's favorite meals:

When is National Burrito Day?

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

National Burrito Day is the first Thursday in April. This year it is April 3.

How did National Burrito Day start?

The burrito first appears in Mexican texts in the 1890s, but became a more common food item after beginning to appear on menus in California in the 1930s, according to National Today.

Now, the burrito has become such a staple in the United States it's been given a day to celebrate!

Deals and discounts on National Burrito Day

Baja Fresh Mexican Grill

Loyalty members can receive a buy one, get one free offer if they place an online order with the code BURRITO2025 on the chain's site.

Chipotle

At the popular chain, National Burrito Day has been a days-long celebration.

From March 31 through April 3, Rewards members have the chance to get a buy one get one burrito offer for the food holiday if they successfully unlock the Burrito Vault by guessing the correct order of ingredients.

Customers will also be able to get a $0 delivery fee if they order a burrito on the Chipotle website or app.

El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco is offering a buy one, get one free burrito offer at its stores and also a Burrito Bash where it is posting flash promo codes to its Instagram Stories that can only be used by a certain number of people to apply it first.

Moe's Southwest Grill

Moe's rewards members will be able to access a buy one, get one free burrito or bowl at participating locations.

The chain will also have two giveaway sweepstakes for National Burrito Day.

The first will be a social giveaway where people can follow their Instagram account like and comment on a Drawing Post to posted on the day. Five winners will get a Moe's burrito blanket and a free burrito.

The second sweepstakes is offering a free burrito per week for a year! People can enter into the sweepstakes by making a purchase and scanning the code on their app or following their Instagram or Facebook accounts and liking and commenting on their Drawing Post.

Qdoba Mexican Grill

The chain is offering a free burrito to rewards members who purchase an entree and drink in-store or online. The deal excludes quesadillas.