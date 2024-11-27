The 23rd annual National Dog Show Presented by Purina will return on Nov. 28, Thanksgiving Day, featuring about 2,000 dogs of 205 different breeds all competing for the prestigious title of "Best in Show."

The National Dog Show is an open, all-breed show run by the Kennel Club of Philadelphia and authorized by the American Kennel Club (AKC), which means that any AKC registered dog can enter to compete. It is known as America’s most prominent and widely-viewed showcase for the sport.

How are the winners selected?

Each dog breed in the competition is assigned to one of seven groups representing characteristics and functions the breeds were originally bred for.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

The seven groups include sporting, hound, working, terrier, toy, non-sporting and herding. Each dog is judged based on overall appearance, temperament and structure as described in its breed’s official standard.

The seven dogs who win "First In Group" from each of the seven categories then go on to compete against one another for the coveted title of "Best In Show" and $20,000.

How can it be watched?

The two-hour show reaches an audience of nearly 20 million viewers each year, and is broadcast nationwide on NBC directly after the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. in all time zones.

It can be watched online streaming on Peacock, NBC Sports and the NBC Sports app.

Who's hosting?

The competition is hosted by John O’Hurley, "Seinfeld" star and winner of "Dancing with the Stars"; Mary Carillo, Emmy-winning NBC Sports analyst; and David Frei, who has co-hosted the National Dog Show on NBC since its inception in 2002.

What dogs won in the past?

Last year's winner was a tiny white Sealyham terrier named Stache.

And every National Dog Show from 2013 to 2023 can be streamed on Peacock right now. NBC and Peacock are owned by NBCUniversal, the parent company of NBC News.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News: