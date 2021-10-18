These Are the Top 10 Most-Stolen Vehicles in the US, Report Says

The National Insurance Crime Bureau has released its annual Hot Wheels report identifying the top 10 most stolen vehicles in the United States in 2020.

For the second year in a row, the Ford full size pick-up was the model most targeted by thieves, followed by the Chevrolet full size pick-up, which replaced the formerly second-place Honda Civic.

"Auto thefts saw a dramatic increase in 2020 versus 2019 in part due to the pandemic, an economic downturn, law enforcement realignment, depleted social and schooling programs, and, in still too many cases, owner complacency," David Glawe, president and CEO of the NICB, said in a statement.

"For many people, a car is the second largest investment they will ever make behind a home. No matter what kind of vehicle you have, take steps to protect your investment. Lock your car and take your keys."

Thefts for all models in the top 10 increased in 2020 compared to 2019, but only Ford, Chevrolet, and GMC full size pick-ups and the Honda CR-V saw double digit theft increase percentages.

Here is a list of the top 10 most stolen vehicles in 2020:

2006 Ford Full Size Pick-up 2004 Chevrolet Full Size Pick-up 2000 Honda Civic 1997 Honda Accord 2019 Toyota Camry 2020 Nissan Altima 2005 GMC Full Size Pick-up 2020 Toyota Corolla 2000 Honda CR-V 2001 Dodge Full Size Pick-up

The annual Hot Wheels report examines vehicle theft data submitted by law enforcement to the National Crime Information Center. It determines the vehicle make, model, and model year most reported stolen in 2020.