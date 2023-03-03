National Park Service

Don't ‘Push a Slower Friend Down' If You See a Bear, National Park Service Says

That's 'even if you feel the friendship has run its course,' the park service continued

By Brendan Weber

A brown bear.
Abbie Parr/Getty Images

With spring on the horizon, the National Park Service is getting the word out on bear safety – in peculiar fashion that is.

"If you come across a bear, never push a slower friend down…even if you feel the friendship has run its course," the park service's main Twitter account tweeted Tuesday.

The tweet went viral, racking up 9 million views, over 24,000 retweets and more than 177,000 likes as of Friday.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

And the park service didn't stop there.

"If not friend, why friend shaped?" the park service continued in the tweet thread. "What about your other friend? Seeing a bear in the wild is a special treat for any visitor to a national park. While it is an exciting moment, it is important to remember that bears in national parks are wild and can be dangerous."

The park service closed out the thread with a link to an article about how to stay safe around bears.

Movies Feb 24

Yes, ‘Cocaine Bear' Is a Real Movie. It's Also a True Story

Yosemite National Park Feb 28

Yosemite, Buried Under Several Feet of Snow, Remains Closed Indefinitely

This article tagged under:

National Park Service
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us