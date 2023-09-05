travel

‘Systemwide technology issue' led to nationwide ground stop for United Airlines

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed the airline requested the ground stop at all airports until at least 2 p.m. CT

By Alex Fisher and the Associated Press

A nationwide ground stop was issued for United Airlines flights Tuesday, just as the long Labor Day weekend travel was coming to an end.

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed the airline requested the ground stop at all airports around noon CT.

"United Airlines asked the FAA to pause the airline’s departures nationwide," the FAA said in a statement to NBC Chicago.

The issue appeared to have stemmed from a "systemwide technology issue," according to the airline.

"We are experiencing a systemwide technology issue and are holding all aircraft at their departure airports," the airline told NBC Chicago in a statement. "Flights that are already airborne are continuing to their destination as planned. We’re currently investigating and will share more information as it becomes available."

The ground stop was lifted just before 1 p.m.

"We have identified a fix for the technology issue and flights have resumed. We’re working with impacted customers to help them reach their destinations as soon as possible," the airline said.

United Airlines last week predicted it would have its biggest Labor Day weekend ever, with nearly 2.8 million passengers in a six-day stretch, ending Tuesday.

