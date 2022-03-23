Russia-Ukraine War

NATO Says as Many as 15,000 Russian Troops Killed in Ukraine

A senior NATO military official said Wednesday the estimate was based on information from Ukrainian officials, what Russia has released — intentionally or not — and intelligence gathered from open sources

Russian armored personnel carrier burning in Kharkiv
SERGEY BOBOK/AFP via Getty Images

NATO estimated on Wednesday that 7,000 to 15,000 Russian soldiers have been killed in four weeks of fighting in Ukraine, where the country's defenders have put up stiffer-than-expected resistance and denied Moscow the lightning victory it hoped for.

A senior NATO military official said the estimate was based on information from Ukrainian officials, what Russia has released — intentionally or not — and intelligence gathered from open sources. The official spoke on condition of anonymity under ground rules set by NATO.

When Russia unleashed its invasion Feb. 24 in Europe’s biggest offensive since World War II and brandished the prospect of nuclear escalation if the West intervened, a swift toppling of Ukraine’s democratically elected government seemed likely.

But with Wednesday marking four full weeks of fighting, Russia is bogged down in a grinding military campaign, with untold numbers of dead, no immediate end in sight, and its economy crippled by Western sanctions. U.S. President Joe Biden and key allies are meeting in Brussels and Warsaw this week to discuss possible new punitive measures and more military aid to Ukraine.

