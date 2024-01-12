Crime and Courts

Navy doctor heads to prison after taking part in $2M medical fraud scheme

Villarroel received kickbacks in exchange for falsely stating that he determined servicemembers had legitimate injuries and provided medical records for use in the fabricated claims, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Getty Images

An ex-Navy doctor who took part in a scheme to file false medical claims to a military insurance program in exchange for unearned benefits was sentenced Friday to one year and a day in federal prison.

Prosecutors say Michael Villarroel and co-defendants bilked the Traumatic Servicemembers Groups Life Insurance Program out of around $2 million by submitting fraudulent claims for fake or exaggerated injuries or disabilities.

Villarroel received kickbacks in exchange for falsely stating that he determined servicemembers had legitimate injuries and provided medical records for use in the fabricated claims, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Christopher Toups, a former chief petty officer who prosecutors say orchestrated the scheme, was sentenced earlier this year to 30 months in prison. Toups' ex-wife, Kelene Meyer, was a nurse who falsified medical records to bolster the claims of fake injuries. She was sentenced to one year and a day in prison.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Somalia 15 hours ago

Two US Navy sailors missing off coast of Somalia

Yemen Jan 12

US warns ships to stay out of parts of Red Sea as Houthi rebels vow retaliation for US, UK strikes

For his role in the scheme, Vkllarroel was also ordered to pay $180,000 as criminal forfeiture.

“As fraudulent schemes go, this one was egregious,” said U.S. Attorney Tara McGrath. “Today the defendant found out there is a high price to be paid for pocketing money intended for injured and traumatized servicemembers.”

The U.S. Attorney's Office also said several defendants were stationed locally as part of the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Expeditionary Support Unit One in Coronado.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Crime and Courts
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us