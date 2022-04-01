Navy Ship to Be Named After Late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

A Navy fuel ship will be named for the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in recognition of her efforts to advance women's rights and gender equality, Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro said Thursday.

The future John Lewis-class replenishment oiler — a ship that transfers fuel to the Navy's operating carrier strike groups — will be the eighth such vessel to be named for a historic figure who fought for civil and human rights.

Others include former Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall, abolitionist and women's rights activist Sojourner Truth, gay rights icon Harvey Milk and civil rights leader John Lewis.

The casket of justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg arrived at the U.S. Capitol on Friday. Ginsburg is the first female to lie in state at the U.S. Capitol.