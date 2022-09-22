Capitol Riot

Nazi Sympathizer Who Stormed the Capitol Sentenced to 4 Years in Jan. 6 Case

Timothy Hale-Cusanelli was an Army reservist when he stormed the U.S. Capitol

Timothy Hale-Cusanelli.
A Jan. 6 rioter who has dressed up as Adolf Hitler and held a security clearance was sentenced to four years in federal prison during a hearing on Thursday.

Timothy Hale-Cusanelli, 32, of New Jersey, who was an Army reservist when he stormed the U.S. Capitol in January 2021, was convicted in May after he failed to convince jurors that he didn’t know that Congress met at the Capitol, a claim he made on the stand to avoid a conviction for obstruction of Congress.

“I know this sounds idiotic, but I’m from New Jersey,” Hale-Cusanelli told jurors when he said he didn't know Congress met at the Capitol. “I feel like an idiot, it sounds idiotic, and it is.”

