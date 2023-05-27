NBA Highlights: Derrick White Extends Celtics' Season With Game 6 Buzzer-Beater

WATCH: Derrick White extends Celtics' season with epic Game 6 buzzer-beater originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

For a moment, it looked like the Boston Celtics were going to choke away a chance to make history in the Eastern Conference Finals in the last couple seconds of Game 6 against the Miami Heat on Saturday night.

But Derrick White came to the rescue.

Al Horford fouled Jimmy Butler with three seconds left in the fourth quarter. It was originally ruled Butler would shoot two free throws, but after the Celtics challenged the foul, the referees actually determined Butler should get three free throws because his feet were behind the arc.

Butler sank three free throws to give Miami a 103-102 lead.

The Celtics' ensuing possession began with an inbounds pass to Marcus Smart. His shot rimmed out, but White crashed the boards and scored a putback as time expired. Replay showed White got off the shot with about 0.2 seconds remaining.

Check out one of the most exhilarating finishes in NBA playoff history in the video below:

DERRICK WHITE SAVES THE CELTICS SEASON. pic.twitter.com/566F29RWEV — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 28, 2023

White finished with 11 points, six assists, four rebounds, three blocks and one steal in 42 minutes. It was a solid all-around effort from the veteran guard, who literally saved the Celtics' season with this game-winner.

The Celtics have become just the fourth NBA team ever to force a Game 7 after trailing a playoff series 0-3. The previous three -- 2003 Portland Trail Blazers, 1994 Denver Nuggets and 1951 New York Knicks -- all lost. However, those three teams all had to play Game 7 on the road.

The Celtics will host Game 7 at TD Garden on Monday night.