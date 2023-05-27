NBA Twitter explodes with reaction to Derrick White's Game 6 buzzer-beater originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
Game 6 of the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals gave fans one of the most dramatic finishes in NBA playoff history.
It looked like the Boston Celtics were about to blow a late lead in the fourth quarter and see their season end in frustrating fashion.
After fouling Jimmy Butler and watching him sink three free throws, the Celtics trailed the Miami Heat 103-102 with three seconds left in the fourth quarter. Marcus Smart got the inbound pass, fired up a shot and it rimmed out. But Derrick White grabbed the offensive rebound and scored on a putback as time expired. The ball left White's hand with 0.1 seconds left on the clock.
It was an absolutely stunning ending.
Here's some notable Twitter reaction to White's buzzer-beater, including his father (first tweets below):
Game 7 is set for Monday night at TD Garden, with NBC Sports Boston's coverage beginning at 7 p.m. ET before tip-off at 8:30 p.m. ET.