California

New California director of in-custody deaths visits families of victims in San Diego

The position was created after Senate Bill 519 passed into law this year

By Jeanette Quezada

NBC Universal, Inc.

On Saturday, San Diego families of in-custody death victims had an opportunity to meet with Allison Ganter, California's first-ever appointed Director of the In-Custody Death Review Division.

The families had an opportunity to learn more about the role at a forum that took place in Escondido.

>📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

“The last moments of my daughter I have no idea, she was 25 years old,” said Dianna Sanchez, mother of Diana Granillo, a victim of an in-custody death.

Ganter listened attentively as dozens of families shared their stories of losing loved ones to an in-custody death and their struggles finding answers, justice and transparency.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

“She was a drug-addict, yeah, but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t deserve the best medical care,” Sanchez said.

In her newly appointed role as California’s director of in-custody deaths, she will review investigations of any death incident within a state detention facility.

She will also make recommendations to sheriff’s offices regarding the incidents, policies, procedures, and practices.

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

Tornadoes 46 mins ago

Rare California tornado injures 5, flips vehicles north of Santa Cruz

Denver 2 hours ago

Flight takes kids to visit Santa at North Pole scene in transformed Denver airport hangar

“I accept that responsibility. We have a lot of work to do. The goal of this department is to reduce and prevent deaths," Ganter said.

Ganter said her office’s priority now is to focus on their mandate, which is to review in-custody deaths that have happened within county jails as of July 1, 2024.

One of the issues she may have with that mandate, according to Paul Parker, the former executive for the Citizens' and Law Enforcement Review Board (CLERB) is that almost 50% of in-custody deaths happen outside detention facilities, when people are taken to the hospital.

“Unfortunately, this program will not initially be able to look at those deaths, they do not have jurisdictions to look at those deaths,” Parker said.

Ganter said they are still in the early stages of the development of the new department.

“We don’t have an ability to sanction or to compel the sheriff’s departments, they are required to respond to our recommendations and that’s all that’s in the legislation,” Ganter said.

In a statement to NBC 7, Sheriff Kelly Martinez said in part, it “will not serve to make the jails safer; it will make it more difficult to hire staff and contract with high-quality health care workers and outside providers."

Ganter said the board will also include a position for a chair of medical care and a chair of mental health. They will also hire an attorney, research staff, inspectors, as well as analytical staff.

This article tagged under:

California
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us