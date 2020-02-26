coronavirus

New Northern California Coronavirus Case May Be 1st in US From Unknown Origin

The California Department of Health said the individual is from Solano County and is receiving medical care in Sacramento County.

By NBC Bay Area staff

This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). Health authorities are preparing for a possible pandemic as they work to contain a respiratory illness in China that's caused by a new virus. Governments are working to contain the virus by limiting travel, isolating sick people and keeping travelers returning from the affected region under quarantine to watch for symptoms.
U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

A new case of novel coronavirus in Northern California is suspected to be the first known incident of person-to-person transmission in the general public in the state, officials said Wednesday.

Officials also said the case is not tied to the Diamond Princess cruise ship.

"The individual had no known exposure to the virus through travel or close contact with a known infected individual," the CDPH said in a statement.

California has had seven travel-related cases of coronavirus, one close contact case, and the new "community transmission," health officials said.

Meanwhile, other cases of confirmed coronavirus in Northern Cailfornia are tied to the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which was quarantined off the coast of Japan.

Some passengers on the ship were evacuated and flown to Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield earlier this month. The passengers arrived at Travis AFB on Feb. 16, where officials said they would be quarantined for two weeks. Several of the passengers who have since been confirmed to have coronavirus or exhibited symptoms have been sent to hospitals in surrounding areas, including Napa and Contra Costa counties.

