New gun charges filed against the leader and 2 followers of cultlike Zizian group tied to killings

The leader and two members of a cultlike group that has been connected to six killings in three states face new gun charges in Maryland.

Authorities have described Jack LaSota, who is also known as Ziz, as the apparent “leader of an extremist group” called the Zizians who follow her online writings on veganism, gender identity and artificial intelligence. The group has been linked to killings in Vermont, Pennsylvania and California. A cross-country investigation into LaSota and the Zizians broke open in January when one member of the group died and another was arrested after the shooting death of U.S. Border Patrol Agent David Maland in Vermont.

LaSota, Michelle Zajko and Daniel Blank were charged with trespassing, obstructing law enforcement and illegal gun possession last month after a Frostburg, Maryland, man told police that three “suspicious” people parked box trucks on his property and asked to camp there. Their trials had been scheduled to begin in Allegany County District Court on Monday, but their cases were transferred Wednesday to the county's higher-level circuit court after new indictments were handed up.

LaSota now faces nine charges, Zajko faces 14 and Blank faces 12. The new charges, which include carrying concealed and loaded handguns, are misdemeanors. The possible maximum penalties for each charge range from three months of incarceration for trespassing and up to five years for some of the gun charges. Initial court appearances are scheduled for April 8.

Members of the Zizian group have been tied to the death of one of their own during an attack on a California landlord in November 2022, the landlord’s subsequent killing in January, and the deaths of a Pennsylvania couple in between. The Pennsylvania victims were Richard and Rita Zajko, the parents of Michelle Zajko.

A Maryland prosecutor has said two guns Zajko purchased were recovered in connection with the shooting death of Maland, the Border Patrol agent killed in a shootout during a traffic stop in Vermont in January. Teresa Youngblut, who was driving the car and is accused of firing at Maland, has pleaded not guilty to federal firearms charges. Felix Bauckholt, a passenger in the car, also was killed.

Bauckholt and LaSota were living together in North Carolina as recently as this winter, according to their landlord, who also was renting a duplex to Youngblut in the same neighborhood. Youngblut also had applied for a marriage license with Maximilian Snyder, who is charged with killing landlord Curtis Lind in California.