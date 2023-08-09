If you ever travel to Auckland, New Zealand, you’ll discover a city known for its exhilarating and heart-pounding adventure pursuits. Among the stunning landscape, one standout activity awaits those seeking both scenic beauty and an adrenaline rush.

Auckland’s Sky Tower, one of the city’s most sought-after activities, is New Zealand’s tallest building, soaring to a height of 328 meters.

In search of an adrenaline rush? The Sky Tower has a challenge waiting for you -- a modified version of the bungee jump.

Unlike traditional bungee jumps, when jumping off Auckland's skyscraper, a person is in controlled descent. This allows participants to enjoy the view of the city from a completely different angle while falling 53 stories in 11 seconds, reaching speeds of 85 kilometers per hour.

Arriving at the tower’s edge is a pivotal moment.

While some pull back and decide that’s the farthest they can go, the majority decide to follow through and take a leap of faith.

Among those embraced this adventure is Telemundo’s Ariana Figuera, who took a break from the Women’s World Cup to partake in one of New Zealand’s biggest tourist attractions.

“I was flying through the skies of Auckland like a little bird. I can’t believe I did it. If you’re here in Auckland, you have to check this out,” Figuera says.

For those up for the challenge, you can visit Auckland’s Sky Tower website here for more information and details on booking.

