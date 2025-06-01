Air travel

2-year-old OK after luggage conveyor belt joyride at Newark Airport

The toddler apparently got down to the checked baggage room down on the lower level.

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A toddler managed to score a hard to get ticket at Newark Liberty International Airport last week, all without parent supervision.

Officials say the 2-year-old was inside the airport's Terminal A when the tot slipped behind the JetBlue ticketing counter on Wednesday to access the conveyor belt luggage system.

Apparently, the toddler got down to the checked baggage room down on the lower level. Port Authority officers responded and quickly located the kid.

Medics were dispatched to check out the child as a precaution but officials said they were unharmed.

According to the Daily News, the responding officers hopped on the conveyor belt to track down the child.

