Newsom in Quarantine Again After Staff Member Tests Positive for COVID-19

A spokesperson from Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office confirmed Sunday night that Newsom is in quarantine again after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

The staff member did come into contact with Newsom and other staff members, but Newsom and all of the other staff members tested negative for the virus Sunday. The spokesperson said that per state guidelines, the governor will quarantine for 10 days.

“As soon as our office was informed of this positive test, our director of operations initiated the state’s COVID-19 protocols for state emergencies,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “We are working with the California Office of Emergency Services and the California Department of Public Health on contact tracing.”

Everyone who came into contact with the person who tested positive will be tested again in a few days and will continue to follow state and Centers for Disease Control guidelines.

This is the second time in a month that Newsom has had to quarantine after a potential COVID-19 exposure.

Back in November, the governor and his family were in isolation after three of his children came into contact with a California Highway Patrol officer who tested positive for the virus, although they tested negative at the time.

