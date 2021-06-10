California Appeals Judge's Decision to Overturn State's Assault Weapons Ban

California has appealed a judge's decision to overturn the state's ban on assault weapons.

Gov. Gavin Newsom and California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced the appeal Thursday during a news conference in San Francisco.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

"California’s assault weapons ban has saved lives, and we refuse to let these weapons of war back onto our streets," Newsom said in a statement. "This ban was enacted after a shooting that took the lives of five schoolchildren and injured countless more, and my administration will do whatever it takes to continue protecting Californians and leading the nation in gun safety laws. This is a fight California will never back down from, period."

This is a breaking news update. Read a previous version of this story below.

Gov. Gavin Newsom will be in the Bay Area Thursday to discuss next steps following a recent federal ruling that struck down California's ban on assault weapons.

The judge found the initial ruling unconstitutional. The state now has the chance to appeal.

Newsom is expected to speak at 10 a.m. He will be joined by several leaders, including California Attorney General Rob Bonta, Dr. Andre Campbell with Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Robyn Thomas, the executive director of Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence.

In his 94-page ruling, the judge spoke favorably of modern weapons and said they were overwhelmingly used for legal reasons.

“Like the Swiss Army knife, the popular AR-15 rifle is a perfect combination of home defense weapon and homeland defense equipment. Good for both home and battle," the judge said in his ruling's introduction.

California first restricted assault weapons in 1989, with multiple updates to the law since then.

In 2019, James Miller, Patrick Russ and Ryan Peterson filed a suit against the state saying assault weapons were protected under the Second Amendment.