Uvalde school shooting

Newtown, Parkland, Uvalde: Texas Attack Joins Ranks of Deadliest School Shootings

Eighteen children and three adults were killed in Uvalde, Texas

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

The attack on a Texas elementary school on Tuesday was the deadliest school shooting since 2013 when a leading gun control advocacy group began tracking such shootings.

Nineteen children and two teachers were killed in Uvalde, Texas, according to Gov Greg Abbott. The gunman also died.

Everytown for Gun Safety started following school shootings in 2013 "to gain a better understanding of how often children and teens are affected by gun violence at their schools and colleges, and in response to a lack of research and data on the issue," according to a statement on its website.

The effort was initiated in the year following the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut. In December 2012, 20 children and six adults were killed at the school.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The shooting in Parkland, Florida, at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where 17 were killed, was the second deadliest school shooting since Sandy Hook.

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

Uvalde school shooting May 25

School Shooting: Gunman Walked in ‘Unobstructed'; Police Response Under Scrutiny

Texas 8 hours ago

These Are the Victims of the Texas School Shooting

This article tagged under:

Uvalde school shootingmass shootingschool shootingrobb elementary school
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us