Next Mega Millions Jackpot to Top a Half Billion Dollars

The July 19 drawing will offer an estimated $530 billion prize, or $304.7 million cash, after nobody won Friday night's jackpot drawing, according to organizers

By Julianne McShane | NBC News

The next Mega Millions jackpot, which will be drawn on Tuesday night, will offer up an estimated $530 million prize, or $304.7 million cash, after nobody won Friday night's jackpot drawing, according to lottery organizers.

The odds of winning the more than half billion jackpot? 1 in 302,575,350.

The Tuesday jackpot will be up for grabs after no one reported the winning ticket on Friday night, which had the winning numbers of 8, 20, 26, 53, and 64, plus the gold Mega Ball 15.

