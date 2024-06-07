Howard University took back an honorary degree given to hip-hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs.

The Board of Trustees made the decision at its regular meeting Friday.

“The Howard University Board of Trustees voted unanimously today to accept the return by Mr. Sean Combs of the honorary degree conferred upon him in 2014,” the Board said in a statement. “This acceptance revokes all honors and privileges associated with the degree. Accordingly, the Board has directed that his name be removed from all documents listing honorary degree recipients of Howard University.”

The move comes as Combs' reputation has been sullied following several lawsuits filed late last year that raised allegations of sexual assault and rape on the part of one of hip-hop's most recognizable performers and producers.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

In November, he was sued by R&B singer Cassie, who said he subjected her to a yearslong abusive relationship that included beatings and rape. Combs settled the lawsuit with Cassie, whose full name is Casandra Ventura, a few days after it was filed.

Combs issued an apology after footage was released that appeared to show him beating Cassie in 2016, matching the description of an alleged incident she detailed in the lawsuit.

“Mr. Combs’ behavior as captured in a recently released video is so fundamentally incompatible with Howard University’s core values and beliefs that he is deemed no longer worthy to hold the institution’s highest honor,” the Board’s statement said.

The university also is returning a $1 million contribution and ending a 2016 gift agreement with Combs, a scholarship in his name and a 2023 pledge agreement with the Sean Combs Foundation.

Since Cassie came forward with her claims against Combs last year, the rapper has been hit with several lawsuits accusing him of sexual assault, sexual trafficking and engaging in other criminal activity.