No Signs of Foul Play in Death of Stanford Soccer Player Katie Meyer

Officials on Thursday said there are no signs of foul play in the death of Stanford women's soccer player Katie Meyer.

Meyer, a goalkeeper who memorably led the Cardinal to victory in the 2019 NCAA College Cup championship game, was found dead Tuesday in a campus residence, officials said. She was 22.

In an update sent out Thursday, Santa Clara County said Meyer's death was determined to be self-inflicted and that there was no indication of foul play.

The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office said there was no risk to public safety.

Meyer stopped two penalty shots to lead Stanford to a 5-4 shootout victory over North Carolina after a scoreless draw in the 2019 championship game.

The native Californian got attention for her animated celebration after the second save of the shootout before teammate Kiara Pickett drilled her attempt to hand Stanford the trophy.

“Katie was extraordinarily committed to everything and everyone in her world. Her friends describe her as a larger-than-life team player in all her pursuits, from choosing an academic discipline she said ‘changed my perspective on the world and the very important challenges that we need to work together to overcome’ to the passion she brought to the Cardinal women’s soccer program and to women’s sports in general,” Stanford said in a statement.

If you are in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 or reach out to the Crisis Text Line by texting "Home" to 741741.