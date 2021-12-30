medical bills

‘No Surprises Act' Promises to Protect Consumers From Surprise Medical Bills

If you have ever received a medical bill you thought had been paid by your insurance, you are not alone

By Rory Devine

NBC Universal, Inc.

A new law in the New Year promises to protect consumers from surprise medical billing.  

Part of the stimulus bill passed in 2020 includes the "No Surprises Act" which promises to protect consumers from having to pay bills they thought their insurance companies already paid. Among the provisions, surprise billing for emergency services will be banned.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.
Starting Jan. 1, Emergency Rooms Can't Surprise You With Unexpected Bills—Here's How to Protect Yourself

Patients will also be protected from being billed for medical care they received from a provider who they did not know was outside their network --- even at an in-network facility.

If there’s any bill that has to be paid, it’s between the insurance company, the doctor, and the hospital. "The consumer is left out of it," said Craig Gussin, President of Auerbach and Gussin Insurance.

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

Capitol Riot 3 hours ago

House Committee Says Trump Privilege Claim Should Be Tossed

New Year's Day 3 hours ago

Why the Pressure to Set New Year's Resolutions Might Feel Greater Than Ever — and How to Combat It

Gussin said this is a good bill that will protect consumers, but he said it will be “even better" when it also includes billing for ground ambulances.

“It’s unfair when someone is taken by ambulance to a hospital that they had no idea that the ambulance probably doesn’t take their insurance, and that they’re going to be on the hook for it," said Gussin.

This article tagged under:

medical billsno surprises act
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us