North County woman behind failed horse-themed show sentenced in murder-for-hire attempt

A North San Diego County woman behind a failed multimillion-dollar horse-themed show at the Del Mar Fairgrounds pleaded guilty this week to offering someone money to kill her husband and was immediately sentenced to three years and eight months in state prison.

Tatyana Remley, 43, pleaded guilty on Thursday to a count of solicitation to commit murder stemming from an attempt to hire a person to kill her husband, Mark Remley. She also pleaded guilty to having a loaded, concealed gun that wasn't registered to her, according to the San Diego County District Attorney's Office.

A second gun-related charge was dismissed Thursday and she was immediately sentenced to a stipulated three-year, eight-month prison term.

Remley was arrested in August during a sting operation in which sheriff's officials say she told an undercover detective she wanted her husband killed and that his body should be disposed of. Remley brought three guns to the meeting with the undercover detective, as well as cash intended as a "down payment" for the murder, according to the sheriff's department.

The couple had been married since 2011, but separated and reconciled multiple times over the years.

Tatyana Remley filed for divorce earlier this year and in court filings, she alleged abuse at Mark Remley's hands, including incidents in which he allegedly pointed a gun at her head and chased her with a knife. Mark Remley denied those allegations to The Coast News earlier this year.

More than a decade ago, the couple produced "Valitar," a circus- style equestrian show that was canceled after only a few performances.

Vendors and employees were left unpaid and nearly all materials associated with the show were auctioned off to pay back creditors.

Erik Martonovich, a competitive horse rider who was brought in to direct "Valitar," told the San Diego Union-Tribune in 2013 that the Remleys "had no clue what they were doing -- about anything."