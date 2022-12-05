Korean Peninsula

North Korea Fired Artillery Rounds Near Sea Border, South Korea Says

South Korea urged its counterpart to abide by 2018 inter-Korean agreement aimed to reduce military tensions

FILE - A TV screen shows a file image of North Korea's military exercise
AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon

South Korea’s military on Monday said North Korea fired about 130 suspected artillery rounds into the water near their western and eastern sea borders, the latest military action contributing to worsening relations between the neighbors.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the weapons fell within the northern side of buffer zones created under a 2018 inter-Korean agreement to reduce military tensions. There were no immediate reports of shells falling inside South Korean territorial waters.

It was not immediately clear when the incident occurred, and further details were not provided.

South Korea’s military said it communicated a verbal warning to North Korea over the firings and urged it to abide by the agreement.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Korean PeninsulaSouth KoreaNorth Korea
