Florida Family Claims UPS Worker Kicked Out Dog's Eye

The dog's permanent injury left the family heartbroken and with a $3,000 surgery bill.

By Christian Colón

NBC Universal, Inc.

A North Miami Beach family is speaking out after their dog was left without an eye, claiming a UPS delivery man must have kicked it.

The Mora family's chihuahua has been in pain and on medication for the entire week.

"The eye was literally popping out," Eduardo Mora told NBC6. "So I went back to look for the guy, but he had already left."

That guy was allegedly a UPS driver — while delivering this package, he somehow hurt the 3-year-old dog, the family claimed.

Daniela Mora said her dog ran towards the carrier to play. She didn’t see what the driver did because her porch blocked her view, but seconds later, her dog came back crying, in pain, and with a swollen eye. The driver just walked away.

"The doctor said that everything was OK, but the eye, there was no way she could keep it," Eduardo Mora said. "So they had to put the eye out."

The dog's eyeball was pulled out, and her lids were stitched up. The permanent injury left the family heartbroken and with a $3,000 surgery bill.

The Mora family filed a police report.

"UPS does not tolerate cruelty to animals or unprofessional behavior by our employees. We are investigating and will take appropriate action," a UPS spokesperson told NBC6.

"I don’t want this to happen to another dog ... he can't keep doing that," Eduardo Mora said.

