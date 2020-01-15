gun rights

Virginia Declares State of Emergency Ahead of Gun-Rights Rally

Northam says some of the rhetoric used by groups planning to attend the rally is similar to what was said in the lead-up to a deadly 2017 white nationalist rally in Charlottesville

By Associated Press

AP Photo/Steve Helber, File

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam says he is declaring a state of emergency over threats from militia groups ahead of a gun-rights rally next week.

Northam's emergency order will ban weapons of all kinds, including firearms, from the Capitol grounds starting Friday because of potential violence during a gun-rights rally scheduled for Monday.

Northam says some of the rhetoric used by groups planning to attend the rally is similar to what was said in the lead-up to a deadly 2017 white nationalist rally in Charlottesville.

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

impeachment 3 hours ago

House Approves Impeachment Articles, Delivers Them to Senate

Donald Trump 1 hour ago

Giuliani Associate Parnas Says Trump ‘Knew Exactly What Was Going on’

Democrats in the statehouse are advancing a number of gun-control bills that gun-rights advocates are fiercely opposing.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

gun rights
Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video I-Team Randy Responds Sports The Choice Politics Entertainment The Scene California Live Worth The Trip Health & Wellness Recall Alert Streets Of Shame NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us