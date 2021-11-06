Child Dies Following Shooting on I-880 in Oakland: Family

A 23-month-old boy has died after being shot on Interstate 880 in Oakland Saturday, family confirms to NBC Bay Area.
The California Highway Patrol's Golden Gate Division said they received a call of a freeway shooting on northbound I-880 just after 2 p.m.
According to CHP, the victims of the shooting were traveling in a white Lexus sedan on southbound I-880 near Filbert Street, when their vehicle was suddenly struck by gunfire.
CHP said that the child was shot. The boy was rushed to Oakland Children’s Hospital, where he later died.
Officials said that evidence that was collected on the northbound side of I-880 may indicate that the victims were not targeted and the child was struck by a stray bullet.
The northbound lanes of I-880 were reopened to traffic at 23rd Avenue just after 5 p.m.
Officials added that their detectives are requesting assistance from the public in gathering information surrounding the fatal shooting.
If you any have information, you are urged to contact CHP's Investigation tip line at 707-917-4491.