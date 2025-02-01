There were countless witnesses when a medical jet crashed in Northeast Philadelphia on Friday night.

Many of those who were nearby when the crash happened took the time to talk to NBC Philadelphia and describe what they saw.

Here are some of their stories:

'You could smell the jet fuel'

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

A man who works at a gas station just two blocks from where the medical jet crashed in Northeast Philadelphia talked to NBC10's Siobhan McGirl about what he saw.

One man who works at a gas station that is just two blocks from where the medical jet crashed spoke with NBC Philadelphia's Siobhan McGirl about what he saw on Friday night.

He explained that he was at the door when the crash happened. He said that he heard this loud sound and the building started shaking.

"It just looked like something from a movie," he said.

He said after the loud bang, there was a large fire visible from inside the gas station. The man explained that he tried to keep the door shut so the other people would stay safe from anything falling from the sky.

"People kept trying to walk towards the smoke, there was black smoke. You could smell the jet fuel," he told NBC Philadelphia.

According to him, there was an entire line of cars completely engulfed in flames as well as a nearby home. First responders arrived very quickly and worked to keep everyone away from the scene.

'Everything just shook'

Witness describes what they saw right when a small plane crashed in Northeast Philadelphia Friday evening.

One man spoke with NBC Philadelphia's Aaron Baskerville about when the plane crashed on Friday and the moments after when he said he saw a person on fire.

He was inside the Bath and Body Works store inside the Roosevelt Mall when he said the building shook.

"Out of nowhere, everything just shook. I thought the buildings fell or something," he said.

He explained that he walked outside he saw what looked like a "huge explosion."

"And then I see a person running on fire," he said. "I can't get that out of my head."

'Like daylight outside'

Gustavo Chaves was home with his wife Sam near the site of the crash when he suddenly felt what felt like an "earthquake," causing him to look outside and see an orange sky.

"(The) whole house shook. And then I was like, there's an earthquake. Because, you know, (when) it happened I was like, 'It's an earthquake again,'" Chaves recalled. "I opened the window and it's like daylight outside, like complete, just orange. And I was like, 'Something really bad happened.'"