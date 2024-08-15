NCAA

Notre Dame suspends men's swim team for one year after review finds NCAA gambling violations

Athletic director Pete Bevacqua says not all team members participated in the poor conduct.

By The Associated Press

Notre Dame has suspended its men's swimming program for at least one year after an external review found numerous violations of NCAA rules prohibiting gambling and that team members failed to “treat one another with dignity and respect,” the school announced Thursday.

“In order to ensure that this behavior ends and to rebuild a culture of dignity, respect, and exemplary conduct, we have decided to suspend the men’s swimming program for at least one academic year,” athletic director Pete Bevacqua said in a statement.

Bevcaqua said not all team members participated in the poor conduct and that coach Chris Lindauer and his staff fully cooperated with the review.

“The review found that the staff was not aware of gambling or the scope and extent of other troubling behaviors because team members effectively concealed such behaviors from the coaches and staff through concerted efforts,” Bevacqua said. “According to the review, when the staff became aware of certain isolated incidents of unacceptable conduct, they treated them seriously and professionally.”

Notre Dame said that after reports of possible misconduct were reported to administrators, the school brought in the law firm Ropes & Gray to do a review.

Members of the team will be permitted to transfer, though NCAA sanctions would follow those found to have broken rules against gambling.

The NCAA has modified in recent months its sanctions for gambling violations to make the penalties less punitive for small wagers and those placed on sports outside of those in which the athletes compete.

“We hope this decision sends a clear and unequivocal message reaffirming that commitment and expectation,” Bevacqua said. “And, as we do after any major action, we will continue to review our internal processes and reporting structures to ensure that we are doing all that we can to nurture a positive experience for all Notre Dame student-athletes.”

