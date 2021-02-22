NY Father-to-Be Dead After Homemade Gender Reveal Device Explodes: Police

A 28-year-old father-to-be in Sullivan County was killed on Sunday after a device designed for a gender reveal exploded, state police said.

New York State Police dispatched officers to a Liberty residence around 12 p.m. after reports of an explosion.

A spokesperson for the department confirmed Christopher Pekny, the soon-to-be father, was building a device to be used at a gender reveal party.

The explosion of the device killed the 28-year-old man and injured his younger brother, Michael Pekny. He was transported to Garnet Medical Center in Middletown with a leg injury, state police said.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

The New York State Police and NYSP Bomb Disposal Unit continue to investigate the incident.

Initial reports did not detail what caused the device to explode.