online threats

NY Man Gets Nearly 3 Years in Prison for Threatening Sen. Raphael Warnock

The Proud Boys supporter from Queens posted threats against Warnock and other elected officials on Jan. 5 and Jan. 6

FILE - Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., listens during the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Jim Crow 2021: The Latest Assault on the Right to Vote on April 20, 2021.
Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images (File)

A federal judge sentenced a New York man to nearly three years in prison Thursday for making threats against Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga.

The man, Eduard Florea, 41, pleaded guilty in August to posting statements online threatening to kill Warnock, as well as illegally possessing ammunition. Florea, a Proud Boys supporter from Queens, posted threats against Warnock and other elected officials on Jan. 5 and Jan. 6, the day a pro-Trump mob stormed the U.S. Capitol to stop Congress from counting the Electoral College votes from the 2020 presidential election.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

"Dead men can't pass s--- laws," Florea wrote of Warnock in a Jan. 6 message posted on Parler, a social media platform popular with conservatives, prosecutors said in court documents. He made a separate reference to Warnock's being dead, prosecutors said.

Warnock won his Senate seat Jan. 5 in a special runoff election.

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

COVID-19 2 hours ago

CDC Endorses ‘Test-to-Stay' Policy to Keep Kids in School

Daunte Wright 12 hours ago

Potter: Daunte Wright Traffic Stop ‘Just Went Chaotic'

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

online threatsProud BoysJan. 6raphael warnock
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us