Sharks

NY Man Pleads Guilty to Shark Trafficking for Pool Full of Sharks in His Backyard

Joshua Seguine had seven sandbar sharks, possession of which is restricted in New York, authorities said

649310420
Jorge Sanz/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

A New York man pleaded guilty to illegally keeping protected sharks in a pool at his Dutchess County home and selling them over the Internet, the state attorney general's office said Wednesday.

Joshua Seguine, 40, of LaGrangeville, pleaded guilty to illegal commercialization for having and intending to sell seven sandbar sharks, the AG's office said in a statement.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

According to the state, Seguine was arrested in Georgia in July 2017 after being found with five sharks in a tank in the back of his truck. He told investigators he had more sharks at his home in New York.

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

Congress 3 hours ago

IRS Plans to Push April 15 U.S. Tax Deadline to May 17

coronavirus 6 hours ago

House Judiciary Panel to Hold Hearing on Rise of Violence and Discrimination Against Asian Americans During Covid

The Department of Environmental Conservation and marine biologists searched Seguine's home and found the seven live sharks, as well as three dead sharks and the snout of another endangered fish.

The live sharks were ultimately moved to the New York Aquarium at Coney Island.

Seguine received a $5,000 fine and a conditional discharge.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Sharks
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us