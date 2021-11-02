Eric Adams Projected To Win Race for NYC Mayor Over Curtis Sliwa: AP

What to Know Eric Adams is projected to win the race for New York City mayor, the Associated Press projects, topping Republican Curtis Sliwa

Adams, the Brooklyn borough president who spent 22 years in the NYPD before going into politics, will become the 110th mayor of NYC, and just the second Black mayor in the city's history

Adams has pledged to continue some current city and policing policies, while modifying others

Eric Adams is projected to win the race for New York City mayor, the Associated Press projects, topping Republican Curtis Sliwa to become the second Black man to become mayor in the city's history.

New York City voters picked the city's next mayor on Tuesday, choosing to go with the Brooklyn borough president and former police captain who went into politics, over the GOP radio host and founder of the Guardian Angels.

A victory for Adams, who spent 22 years in the police department before winning a seat in the state senate, seemed all but assured after he emerged as the winner from a crowded Democratic primary this summer in a city where Democrats outnumber Republicans 7 to 1.

Carrying a photo of his late mother, Adams voted Tuesday morning in Brooklyn. He teared up as he portrayed his life as a New York story, taking him from a poor childhood to the potential leader of the nation's most populous city.

Sliwa, with his left arm in a sling because he was hit by a taxi on Friday, Sliwa cast his ballot during a fraught trip to his Manhattan polling place. He showed up holding a cat wrapped in a red blanket, and took various photos ops kissing its head.

There was a bit of an issue when Sliwa was told that feline — which was one of his and his wife's many rescue cats — would have to stay outside the polling location. He tangled with poll workers who, concerned about laws against electioneering in polling places, wanted him to take off a jacket emblazoned with his name.

Then Sliwa's ballot got jammed in the scanner, forcing poll workers to get someone to repair the machine as the candidate complained about the city's oft-maligned Board of Elections.

Sliwa ran a campaign punctuated by his penchant for stunts and his signature red beret, part of the Guardian Angels uniform. Adams frequently dismissed Sliwa as a clown and painted him as untrustworthy for having admitted he made up claims years ago about being kidnapped and of other exploits from the Guardian Angels’ patrols. Sliwa, in turn, portrayed Adams as an out-of-touch elitist who needed to spend more time in the streets with regular New Yorkers.

As mayor, Adams inherits the big challenge of bringing the city back from the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 34,500 New Yorkers and is still infecting hundreds every day. Adams will take over on Jan. 2 after current Mayor Bill de Blasio, who is limited to two terms, leaves office.

Polls across the five boroughs opened at 6 a.m. Tuesday and stay open until 9 p.m. The long delays in declaring a winner — like what was seen after the primaries — did not happen this time around as the formula is much simpler. Track live results here when polls close.

The final days of the campaign happened as de Blasio sparred with unions over a mandatory vaccination order for all city employees.

The New York City mayoral race is one of many local elections for municipal and county leaders being contested across the state Tuesday. They include a fierce fight in Buffalo that is a rematch between India Walton and the incumbent mayor she beat in the Democratic primary, Byron Brown. Brown refused to quit after his primary loss and has been asking voters to write his name in on their ballots.

New York voters are also voting on constitutional amendments that could make it easier to vote and establish a right to clean air and water. Learn more about the statewide ballot questions here.