A man tried to help a snake along a New Jersey bike path. He quickly regretted it

Instead of immediately moving away or keeping his distance, the cyclist looked to help the snake and ended up needing help himself.

By Tom Shea

Hackensack University Medical Center

A cyclist in New Jersey learned the hard way that sometimes people should let nature take care of itself.

Dan Geiger, a writer living in New York City, was riding his bicycle along the Palisades Cliffs when he saw a snake laying in the bike path. Instead of immediately moving away or keeping his distance from the reptile, he looked to help it, as he didn't want it to get harmed.

He tried to nudge it with his water bottle, but it didn't move. Geiger then reached out with his hand — a move he would very quickly regret.

The snake, a copperhead, bit him on his right-hand index finger, according to Hackensack University Medical Center. Geiger stopped two passersby for help, who in turn called 911.

snake copperhead
Hackensack University Medical Center
Hackensack University Medical Center
Credit: Hackensack University Medical Center

Copperhead venom is rarely deadly, but it can cause significant damage to the affected area where the bite occurred. Anything from intense pain, internal bleeding, swelling, blistering and even tissue death are possible as a result of a copperhead bite, HUMC officials said.

Geiger was taken to HUMC, where a team of doctors worked to treat the rare injury, as venomous snake bites are not common in Bergen County, the hospital said. The anti-venom, the only effective treatment for venomous snake bites, was administered through an IV.

The quick response from the bystanders, paramedics and doctors — along with having an antivenom ready to go at HUMC — likely saved Geiger from suffering permanent damage to his hand, according to the hospital.

Geiger was hospitalized for two nights before being released.

  Missouri conservation officials warn of snakes hiding in cars.

