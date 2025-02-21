Canada

‘O Canada' singer confirms she changed lyrics to protest Trump's 51st state remarks

Chantal Kreviazuk altered the words “in all of us command” to “that only us command" at the 4 Nations Face-Off final on Thursday.

By David K. Li | NBC News

Team Canada stand at their blueline during pre-game ceremonies before the 4 Nations Face-Off Championship game against Team United States at TD Garden on Thursday in Boston.
Brian Babineau/4NFO/World Cup of Hockey via Getty Images

The singer who defiantly told President Donald Trump that Canada has no interest joining the United States thanked her supporters on Friday and dismissed critics as "haters" and "bots."

Canadian singer-songwriter Chantal Kreviazuk performed "O Canada" in Boston on Thursday night ahead of the 4 Nations Face-Off final between Canada and the United States, making a poignant change in the lyrics.

The third line is normally performed: "True patriot love, in all of us command." Kreviazuk tweaked it to "that only us command.”

She later confirmed that the switch was meant to address Trump's recent remarks that Canada should be taken over as America's 51st state.

In a post to Instagram on Friday, Kreviazuk thanked fans for "all your incredible passion for our country and your kindness."

It was during a sound check at TD Garden that Kreviazuk said she was inspired to make the lyrical tweak that "could mean something so pertinent to our country in this moment with a change in just two words, three syllables."

"(I) didn’t dream that such an effect would be had by deciding to go out there and do it," Kreviazuk continues. "But it really felt like the right thing to do."

Canada went on to win the game 3-2 on an overtime goal from Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid.

Team Canada emerged victorious over Team USA in Thursday’s 4 Nations Face-Off championship game.

The thrilling finish capped a tournament overshadowed by rising tensions between the neighbors and longtime allies.

Trump has threatened to impose tariffs on Canadian goods coming into the United States. Also, the president insists he's serious about acquiring Canada to be America's 51st state.

The famously polite Canadians have been booing “The Star-Spangled Banner" at the tournament in recent weeks and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spiked the puck in victory late Thursday night just after McDavid's goal.

