Oakland Business Targeted With Anti-Asian Graffiti

By Sergio Quintana

Members of the Oakland Chinatown community are concerned after someone wrote anti-Asian messages on the wall of a popular neighborhood supermarket.

The incident comes as several cities across the Bay Area are organizing rallies and other anti racism events.

The messages were spotted on the walls of New Tin’s Market in Oakland's Chinatown.

"It felt very hurtful. Didn't know what to do with it,” said Tony Cheung of the New Tin’s Market.

Cheung said they found the messages on the wall Thursday morning and after consulting with the Chinatown Chamber of Commerce, they decided to call police Sunday and officers quickly showed up and started an investigation.

There are several security cameras on site, but the operators of the market are concerned that someone may have actually moved the camera, so they would not record the vandalism."

This incident comes at the start of a week that's supposed to be dedicated to stopping hateful incidents like this.

Several cities across the bay are organizing event aimed at showing support and solidarity.

Chinatown Chamber of Commerce President Carl Chan said it is needed right now.

"I'm so thankful for those who are willing to come in and educate people and also, you know, advocating stop this type of hate against anyone, in any group in any community,” he said.

