Oakland to Observe Oscar Grant Day on Sunday

The city of Oakland on Sunday will honor Oscar Grant with a day named in his memory.

The city adopted a resolution designating this Sunday, Feb. 27, as Oscar Grant Day – the day that would have been his 36th birthday. Grant was shot and killed by a BART police officer on Jan. 1, 2009 at the Fruitvale station in Oakland.

The day is set aside not only to celebrate Grant's life but to honor the work of his mother Rev. Wanda Jackson and her Oscar Grant Foundation, which was created to build better trust between police and Black communities.

"I think his legacy really represents the community – community involvement, community support, community love, community outrage, community that speaks to the issue of what justice really looks like, especially when they witness one that has been impacted by the injustice," said Cephus Johnson, Grant's uncle.

BART Police Officer Johannes Mesherle was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter after he shot and killed Grant, who was unarmed, on the platform at the station.

Grant's death helped spark the Black Lives Matter movement.

The state attorney general's office is still conducting an independent review of the shooting, with a focus on the conduct of BART Police Officer Anthony Pirone, who has not been charged with a crime.