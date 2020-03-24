Obama Logs on Amid the Coronavirus Pandemic

Former President Barack Obama is making use of his large social media platforms to address the coronavirus and posting like never before since leaving the presidency, according to NBC News.

Obama, who has remained mum on many of the biggest issues to arise during President Donald Trump's time in office, is now routinely posting messages to Twitter — and cross-posting some to his Facebook following — promoting safety measures, explaining the reasoning behind strong new restrictions to combat the virus, and sharing stories he finds inspiring of individuals and organizations that have taken action during the crisis.

As Trump used Twitter to post messages late Sunday into Monday suggesting his administration may reverse course on elements of its call to action in response to the outbreak in an effort to jumpstart the economy, Obama posted a link to a New York Times story detailing "harsh steps" that may still need to be taken or expanded upon to stop the transmission of COVID-19.

"Here's a useful summary of the current best thinking among public health experts on how we need to approach the fight against COVID-19 in the coming weeks," Obama said a post retweeted roughly 20,000 times.

