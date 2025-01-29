space

Amazing video shows object streaking across the night sky in Illinois' western suburbs

The objects were seen in the skies over Yorkville, Wadsworth, and other communities

By NBC Chicago Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Residents of several suburban communities reported seeing several objects streaking across the night sky, leaving a trail of flames in their wake.

Video captured by Yorkville, Illinois resident Nannette Englehardt showed the objects flying from west to east across the sky at approximately 9 p.m. Tuesday night.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Residents in Wadsworth and several other communities also reported seeing the streaks of light in the sky.

According to NBC Chicago Storm Team Meteorologist Brant Miller, the objects do not appear to have been meteors, but rather pieces of debris falling from space and burning up in the Earth’s atmosphere.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

There were no immediate reports of any of the debris hitting the ground, and NORAD, the North American Aerospace Defense Command, has not yet issued a report on the incident.

Scientists have warned that with more satellites floating in the Earth’s atmosphere that more instances of spacecraft reentering and burning up in the atmosphere could take place, and some have even warned that vaporized metals could continue floating around in the stratosphere, causing potential pollution and other effects, according to Scientific American.

This article tagged under:

space
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us