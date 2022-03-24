US Marine Corps

OC Man Died Following St. Patrick's Day Fight With San Diego Marine: Deputies

The victim and the Marine got in a fist fight at a pizza parlor in Dana Point on St. Patrick's Day and the victim died the next day, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Department.

By Rafael Avitabile

Exclusiva_Allanan_oficina_de_representante.jpg
Cpl Brittany A. James

A San Diego Marine was arrested in Orange County on suspicion of homicide for his role in a St. Patrick's Day fight that led to another man's death.

Jack Issacson, 20, was taken into custody Tuesday. Orang County Sheriff's Department investigators say he got into a fight with Michael Terry, 38, March 17 at Beach Harbor Pizza in Dana Point.

Terry, from Laguna Niguel, was taken to the hospital following the fight and died from his injuries the next morning. Deputies say Issacson left the restaurant before deputies arrived.

Investigators don't know if Terry and Issacson were familiar with each other before the fight, the OCSD said.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

An OCSD spokesperson confirmed Issacson is a Marine but was unable to confirm his assigned base. NBC 7 is reaching out to San Diego-area USMC bases for further information.

Anyone with information about the fight can contact the OCSD at 949-770-6011, or make an anonymous tip with OC Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-OCCS (1-800-847-6227) or online at occrimestoppers.org.

This article tagged under:

US Marine CorpsDana Point
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us