Ocean Beach Dog Beach Reopened; Beach Advisory in Effect for These San Diego Beaches

The San Diego River Outlet at Dog Beach in Ocean Beach was reopened Sunday after health officials determined that recent water quality samples met state health standards.

Beaches elsewhere remained under an advisory that bacteria levels exceed state health standards and may cause illness. They include Tidelands Park in Coronado, Shelter Island, La Jolla Cove, North Cove Vacation Isle in Mission Bay, and Children's Pool in La Jolla.

The Tijuana Slough Shoreline from the International Border to the south end of Imperial Beach remained closed until sampling confirms these areas are safe for water contact.

For updates on beach advisory and closure information, visit www.sdbeachinfo.com or call 619-338-2073.